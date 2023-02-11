WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $293.91 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $293.91 million and approximately $6.27 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.01436768 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015454 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036655 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.01 or 0.01676591 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001145 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939057 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

