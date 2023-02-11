Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.59. 22,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 25,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRDLY shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.74) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

