Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKPPF shares. Barclays upgraded Workspace Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.81) to GBX 560 ($6.73) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Workspace Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Workspace Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

WKPPF remained flat at $6.50 during trading on Friday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

