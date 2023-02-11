Wojak Finance Price Down 5% This Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $153.85 million and approximately $2,835.39 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

