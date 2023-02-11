WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.80 and last traded at $62.91. 198,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 279,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

