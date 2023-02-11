WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.58 and last traded at $61.86. Approximately 87,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 54,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

