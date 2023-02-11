WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 270.4% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 37,931 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,749 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,666. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

