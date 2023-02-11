WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Financial Review

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and AvidXchange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $146.46 million 0.79 -$37.01 million N/A N/A AvidXchange $248.41 million 8.58 -$199.65 million ($0.86) -12.48

WiMi Hologram Cloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A AvidXchange 1 2 6 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WiMi Hologram Cloud and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

AvidXchange has a consensus price target of $11.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given AvidXchange’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A AvidXchange -49.54% -14.27% -4.90%

Risk & Volatility

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of AvidXchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WiMi Hologram Cloud beats AvidXchange on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Business. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display. The AR Entertainment segment mainly include three sub categories: SDK payment channel services, software development and mobile games operations and technology developments. The Semiconductor segment includes sale of products and sale of software. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Chaoyang, China.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

