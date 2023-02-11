Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Wienerberger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Wienerberger stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 1,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

