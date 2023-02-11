WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $68.44 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $68.44 million and approximately $695,194.88 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00431236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00029584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000855 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004581 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017519 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,117,455 coins and its circulating supply is 763,649,688 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

