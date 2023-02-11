WhiteBIT Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.92 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $202.22 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for $3.27 or 0.00014990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00436329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.49 or 0.28903210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars.

