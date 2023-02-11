WhiteBIT Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $201.43 million and $1.76 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00015042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

