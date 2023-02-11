Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
NYSE:WHG opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.24.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
