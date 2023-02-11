Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE:WHG opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 225,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

