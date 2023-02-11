Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 478.7% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 283,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 494,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 85,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of WIW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. 84,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,389. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.