Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.15 at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.59.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WDO opened at C$6.28 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$894.82 million and a PE ratio of 69.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

