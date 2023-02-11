Wells Fargo & Company Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $130.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.06.

TFII opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after acquiring an additional 676,650 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

