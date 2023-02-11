Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $38.93 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.93 million and approximately $951,599.25 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00082285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,921,925 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

