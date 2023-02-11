Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13,928.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.6 %

Walmart stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.35.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.