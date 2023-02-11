W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.30-5.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 169.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,595,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 338,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

