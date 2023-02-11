Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.52 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00017556 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $103.52 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00220389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.82781549 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,652,165.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

