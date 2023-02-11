VRES (VRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,040.25

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $136.28 million and approximately $12,040.25 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019700 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00220068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04494726 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $253.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.