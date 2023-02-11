Voya Financial’s (VOYA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $78.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

