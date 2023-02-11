Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Volkswagen stock opened at €128.60 ($138.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €127.37 and its 200 day moving average is €134.54. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 12-month high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

