Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 288.1% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EDI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.73. 23,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,510. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

