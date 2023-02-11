Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 288.1% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EDI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.73. 23,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,510. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
