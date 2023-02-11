Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.76) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.58) to GBX 205 ($2.46) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 220 ($2.64).

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 181.75 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.22. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.20 ($2.61).

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.15), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,523.44).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

