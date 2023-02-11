Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16).

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.