Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Viasat worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,596,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viasat by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after buying an additional 257,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Viasat by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 970,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,337,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

VSAT stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

