Veritas Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,456,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,718 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 7.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.49% of Fiserv worth $884,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

Fiserv stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.