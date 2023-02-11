Verge Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $514,830.07 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,876.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00431726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00098174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00738646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00571026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,894,788 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

