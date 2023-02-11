Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08, reports. The business had revenue of C$76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.63 million.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$22.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.36. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$23.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.59 million and a PE ratio of 29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$780,054.60.

VCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About Vecima Networks

(Get Rating)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.