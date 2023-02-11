Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $375.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

