Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 2,305,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,534,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
