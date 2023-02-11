V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.54 billion. V.F. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

V.F. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 13,742,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,150. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $341,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

