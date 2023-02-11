Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 5.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.96. 233,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 259,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Uxin Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.65.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uxin Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Uxin Company Profile
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uxin (UXIN)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.