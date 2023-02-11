Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 5.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.96. 233,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 259,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Uxin Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uxin Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uxin Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Uxin by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uxin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 289,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 540,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000.

(Get Rating)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.