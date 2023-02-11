United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE USM opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

