Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Umicore Price Performance

OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,008. Umicore has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

