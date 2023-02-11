UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 55,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,741. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $1,793,501.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,660 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,441 shares of company stock worth $5,209,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in UFP Technologies by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in UFP Technologies by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.