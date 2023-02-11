UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 55,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,741. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $1,793,501.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,660 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,441 shares of company stock worth $5,209,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
