UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.07.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in UDR by 6,650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 865,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

