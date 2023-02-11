UBS Group AG Sells 49,062 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,062 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.75% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $333,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $853.69.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $825.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $818.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $774.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

