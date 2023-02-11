UBS Group AG Sells 332,694 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,692,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Gold Trust worth $242,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,724,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

IAU stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

