Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wolfe Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

