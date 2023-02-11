TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
Shares of TV Asahi stock remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.
TV Asahi Company Profile
