Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Up 44.9% in January

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 738,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. 572,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 97.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Tuniu during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

