Trumpcoin Price Tops $0.0240 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 123.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $7.15 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.23 or 0.06994496 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00082053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00029508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023912 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

