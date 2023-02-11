Truist Financial Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,515.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,549.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.