Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Short Interest Update

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 523.1% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRAQ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 608,277 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

Trine II Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Trine II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.