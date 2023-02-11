Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Down 0.3%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Tri City Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

