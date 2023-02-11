Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Travelzoo Trading Down 4.1 %

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. 10,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,962. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 64.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 35.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Travelzoo

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Travelzoo to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research cut Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

