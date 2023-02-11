TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

