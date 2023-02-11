TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 55.0% in January

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Up 0.0 %

TANNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,491. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

